In Montrose County, no new flooding developments while water recedes in some areas

sandbags
sandbags(kkco)
By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:44 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose county has indicated that there are no new flooding developments, and water has receded in some areas.

Montrose county has sandbag stations active at the vacant lot on the southwest corner of the San Juan Bypass and Park Ave in Montrose and the county’s shop in Olathe. There is also a sandbag station at Heritage Estates in Montrose.

County crews will continue sandbag filling efforts and monitoring all day, but the cooler temperatures have been slowing down the mountain run-off. The only road closure that remains in effect is Y11/River Road in the West End.

We will keep you updated online and on-air.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
Ambulances and emergency crews work at the scene of the accident.
One person dead, several injured in Clifton area car crash
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore

Latest News

Colorado Avalanche center Evan Rodrigues, left, collects the puck as Winnipeg Jets right wing...
Avs beat Jets 4-2, remain in control of Central Division
Ambulances and emergency crews work at the scene of the accident.
One person dead, several injured in Clifton area car crash
Several inches of flooding just outside of the KKCO 11 HQ.
Spring runoff in Mesa County
Front building of Fruita Monument High School
Proposed Fruita boundary change