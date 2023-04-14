In Montrose County, no new flooding developments while water recedes in some areas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose county has indicated that there are no new flooding developments, and water has receded in some areas.

Montrose county has sandbag stations active at the vacant lot on the southwest corner of the San Juan Bypass and Park Ave in Montrose and the county’s shop in Olathe. There is also a sandbag station at Heritage Estates in Montrose.

County crews will continue sandbag filling efforts and monitoring all day, but the cooler temperatures have been slowing down the mountain run-off. The only road closure that remains in effect is Y11/River Road in the West End.

