Scattered rain and snow continues through the evening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A rainy and, in the higher elevations, a snowy day continues for many of us around the Western Slope. Drier conditions should return as we head into the weekend.

Rain and Snow Continues

The main wave of rain and snow has rolled through the region late this morning, but there could still be some additional development of isolated to scattered rain and snow showers over the western portions of the region through early this afternoon. While some additional quick rounds of rain and snow could be possible into the evening, most of the rain and snow should be done between 2 PM and 4 PM in Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Scattered rain and snow could still fall through around 8 PM or 9 PM, then most of any remaining snow should stay over the Grand Mesa and the High Country through Friday night and early Saturday morning. We should be just about done with the snow by around 9 AM or 10 AM Saturday morning near the Continental Divide.

Remaining Snowfall Totals

It looks like the bulk of the heavier snowfall totals have wrapped up around the Western Slope, but anywhere between a trace to 4 inches of leftover snow is still possible over many of the higher elevation locations. Accumulations of up to 6 inches is still possible over the High Country around Aspen and Vail.

Travel Impacts

We’ve seen some snow at times along Interstate 70, but most of the heavier snow has fallen around Rifle and Eisenhower Tunnel. We’ll continue to see primarily rain over the next several hours as temperatures warm up some, but some spotty snowy spots could continue to linger around. Rain and snow could also fall at times along Highway 50 between Montrose and Monarch Pass, and some heavy snow at times could produce the most widespread travel issues through the rest of the day along Highway 550 through the San Juan Mountains.

Drier and Warmer Weekend

Skies start clearing out tonight and into early Saturday morning as rain and snow continues to wrap up. Mostly sunny skies will be in place for just about all of the Western Slope by Saturday afternoon, but temperatures won’t be in quite as much of a hurry to warm up. Saturday will still be a cool day with high temperatures once again in the lower to middle 50s. Warmer air arrives once again by Sunday with highs warming into the middle 60s under sunny skies.

Next 24 Hours

Rain and mountain snow will continue to wind down in Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez through around 3 PM or 4 PM, then we’ll have to watch for a couple more isolated showers that could pop up. Outside of that we’ll start turning drier with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s to lower and middle 50s. Skies start clearing as rain and snow ends overnight tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies return on Saturday, but afternoon temperatures are only expected to once again make it into the lower and middle 50s.

