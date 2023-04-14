Spring runoff in Mesa County

Several inches of flooding just outside of the KKCO 11 HQ.
Several inches of flooding just outside of the KKCO 11 HQ.(Josh Vorse)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:13 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction and Mesa County are monitoring the snowpack in the high country.

Mesa County is expecting a high spring runoff due to the higher-than-normal snow this winter, with the potential for increased flooding.

The county wants to remind residents about flood insurance. That’s available to anybody in the community, whether you live within the city jurisdiction, county jurisdiction, or in the floodplain or not in floodplain.

“Things that people should make sure that they look at if we know that flooding is going to be happening, is video, all of your household items inside and out, take really good pictures and documentations raise everything up higher and higher and shelves and elevate anything that you can in your house if you’re worried about it flooding,” said Carrie Gudorf, regulatory programs manager at Mesa County.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
A car dealership.
Colorado officials close Red Rock auto complaint with warning
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore

Latest News

Front building of Fruita Monument High School
Proposed Fruita boundary change
Montrose flooding graphic
Montrose county braces for flooding
Ambulences and emergency crews work at the scene of the accident.
Emergency crews race to multi-vehicle wreck in Clifton area
Bob Scott RV's closed up lot
Court documents shed more light on complaints against RV dealer