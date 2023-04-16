Temperatures to take a big jump for our Sunday

KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast April 15, 2023
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast April 15, 2023
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Our next 24 hours:

The sunshine that we have seen throughout the day will continue throughout the remainder of our Saturday evening. That will transition into clear skies for the nighttime and overnight hours. Temperatures today stayed in the mid-fifties for Grand Junction and upper forties for Montrose. Overnight, temperatures will once again remain cold. Grand Junction is in the lower 30s, and Montrose and our southern locations will stay in the upper to mid-twenty degree range.

Tomorrow, sunshine will continue across the Western Slope, and while sky conditions will not change, our temperatures will, in a big way. Grand Junction and Montrose will have temperatures rise by more than ten degrees, sitting in the upper to mid-sixties.

Next Week:

As we start a new workweek, temperatures will continue to warm up, but this will be a minor change. Grand Junction and Montrose will rise into the lower seventies. Some light cloud cover will pass through, leading to partly cloudy skies.

It will remain in the lower seventies for Grand Junction throughout the day on Tuesday, but Montrose will start to feel a temperature drop falling into the mid-sixties. Clouds will increase Tuesday evening, leading to overcast skies Tuesday night and Wednesday.

From Wednesday into Friday, temperatures will continue falling, reaching back into the upper to mid-fifties for Grand Junction and Montrose. Conditions will remain dry throughout the workweek, and changes in cloud cover will occur during this time frame.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
Ambulances and emergency crews work at the scene of the accident.
One dead, several injured in Clifton area car crash
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
Jewel Gist escaped from the Rifle Correctional Facility Monday
Escaped inmate caught by Rifle Police
Candidate Tina Peters speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leadership position...
Tina Peters sentenced to house arrest, community service, and fines

Latest News

KJCT News at 5:30 Weather Forecast April 14, 2023
Clouds clearing overnight leading to plenty of sunshine for the weekend
Scattered rain and snow will continue to linger around much of the Western Slope through this...
Scattered rain and snow continues through the evening
Zack Webster
Zack Webster's KKCO First Alert Weather - 4/14
KJCT News at 5:30 Weather Forecast April 13, 2023
Rain and snow arriving tonight and throughout the day on Friday