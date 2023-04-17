American Red Cross CO chapter talks natural disasters and volunteer month

American Red Cross talks volunteer month
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:37 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you’re looking for a group to volunteer with, American Red Cross has you covered.

April is volunteer appreciation month and the CO chapter is looking for volunteers to fill open spots. Christie Caster, Executive Director, says, “90 percent of our workforce are volunteers, we could not carry out our mission without them, so we want to take this time to celebrate our volunteers and give them an extra thank you for all they do for us.”

American Red Cross is looking for volunteers, especially those are willing to respond to disasters. You can sign up here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
Ambulances and emergency crews work at the scene of the accident.
One dead, several injured in Clifton area car crash
Jewel Gist escaped from the Rifle Correctional Facility Monday
Escaped inmate caught by Rifle Police
Officers say they later found the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle near N. 23rd and...
Speeding vehicle causing crash in Grand Junction neighborhood
Candidate Tina Peters speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leadership position...
Tina Peters sentenced to house arrest, community service, and fines

Latest News

American Red Cross
American Red Cross talks volunteer month
FILE - Water from the Colorado River diverted through the Central Arizona Project fills an...
What’s in a river?
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends against the Utah Jazz during the second half of...
Jokic, Embiid, Antetokounmpo finalists for NBA MVP award
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) is congratulated for his goal against the...
MacKinnon scores 3, Avs beat Predators 4-3 to win Central