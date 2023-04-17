Crash involving District 51 school bus, at least two other vehicles

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One school bus carrying District 51 students was hit just after school was let out on Monday afternoon.

District 51 confirmed that there were children on the bus, but no injuries have been reported. The parents of the kids were contacted by District 51.

The crash was reportedly in the area of 23rd Street and Grand Avenue, according to our crew on the scene.

At least two other vehicles were involved. Authorities have not stated if there were any injuries to the drivers or passengers of the other vehicles.

This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available from authorities.

