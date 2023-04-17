Dry, sunny, and warm start to the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Skies cleared out and temperatures started to rebound once again this past weekend after a cloudy, wet, and cool Friday around the Western Slope. We’ll continue to stay dry and warm to start the new work week, but clouds and cooler temps are already on the horizon.

Dry and Warm Start

The sunny to mostly sunny skies that settled into the region over the weekend continues into the new work week, and we’ll continue to see temperatures turn warmer today. Many of us will see plenty of blue skies and sunshine, but there could be a few very quickly-passing clouds on a couple of occasions through the afternoon. Many of us will see temperatures range from the lower and middle 70s in the valleys to the 60s in many of the higher elevations. We’ll continue to stay mostly clear and quiet through the early portions of the overnight hours, then clouds start to build once again through Tuesday morning. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be in place for much of the day on Tuesday, but there could be some times that we see quite a bit of sunshine as well. We won’t be as warm, but some places in the valleys could still see highs break into the lower 70s. Gusty winds will become an increasing factor through the day. Wind gusts by later Tuesday afternoon will be at or above 50 mph in some locations.

Mountain Rain and Snow Moves In

Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue to settle in across much of the region on Wednesday, and we’ll start to see those rain and snow chances coming up as well. We’ll mention a very small chance of rain in the valleys that may need to be increased over the next couple of days, but the much better chances for widespread rain and snow will be largely over the higher elevations of the region on Wednesday and Thursday. Those better rain and snow chances look to push mostly north of Interstate 70 on Friday, but mostly cloudy skies and much cooler temperatures will continue to hang around. Temperatures will once again drop well below average starting on Wednesday and continue through Saturday.

Warming Up Again

Some more sunshine will break through the clouds on Saturday, but similar to this past weekend it won’t initially do very much to turn temperatures warmer from the end of the work week. Clouds will be on the increase a little more again on Sunday, but we should at least see those temperatures climb back up closer to average for this time of year.

Next 24 Hours

Sunny to mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions continue through much of the rest of the day today with highs in the middle to upper 70s in Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez. Clear to mostly clear skies hang around through the start of the night, but clouds will be on the increase before sunrise Tuesday morning with lows in the middle to upper 40s. We could see some periods of quite a bit of sunshine, but partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the most common thing we see on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

