First Alert Weather Day: Strong wind & high fire danger likely Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for Western Colorado. The primary impacts are potentially-damaging wind gusts and a heightened first danger. Our First Alert Weather Team proclaims First Alert Weather Days when weather is going to impact our day.

Wind Gusts Up to 60 MPH

A Wind Advisory is in effect Tuesday from 9 AM until 9 PM for areas along and north/northeast of Highway 50. This includes Grand Junction and the surrounding areas within the Grand Valley and areas along Highway 50 through Delta and Montrose to Highway 550 to the Montrose County Line. This also includes the Bookcliffs, Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, and nearly all of Delta County.

Wind will increase quickly to 20-35 mph starting around 9 AM. Wind gusts in the 50-60 mph range are likely. Wind gusts of this magnitude can cause minor damage. They can also make driving difficult, especially for those driving high profile vehicles. Also be aware that wind will likely kick up dust and can reduce visibility significantly at times. If you have respiratory issues, you’ll want to avoid the outdoors as much as possible if the dust does, in fact, become an issue. Wind will gradually diminish after sunset.

Elevated Fire Danger

Fire danger also is a concern. Our fire danger increases to 7-8 on our fire danger scale of 1-8 for the entire Western Slope. This means that weather conditions are such that fires can start and spread quickly. Tuesday is a dangerous day for burning because of the wind and low humidity. Please postpone your plans to burn until weather is more favorable later this week.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy. We’ll cool from lower 70s around 6 PM to upper 50s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 47 degrees around Grand Junction, 45 degrees around Montrose, 46 degrees around Delta, and 38 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with 20-35 mph winds gusting up to 60 mph. Blowing dust is possible. High temperatures will be near 72 degrees around Grand Junction, 69 degrees around Montrose, 71 degrees around Delta, and 71 degrees around Cortez.

