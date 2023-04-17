Liens filed against Grand Junction RV dealer

Multiple liens have been filed on properties owned by Bob Scott RV.
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve uncovered three liens filed on property owned by Bob Scott RV, an LLC named MSBSRC KKC and owner Michael Singer.

It is just the latest round of financial trouble for a dealership accused of keeping profits off customers’ consigned RV’s and failing to deliver special orders but keeping the money.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s office is investigating the dealership and confirmed last week it’s using a detective with special financial forensic training.

Today we found Bob Scott didn’t pay its 2020 property taxes. Mesa County officials slapped a $11,602 lien against the property.

The property also has two other liens against it after two creditors got judgments totaling over $278,000.

We’ve tried to reach the owners for comment. So far, no response.

