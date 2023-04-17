Mesa County Commissioners urge local control over wolves

Wolf reintroduction has gone back and forth over the past several decades.
Wolf reintroduction has gone back and forth over the past several decades.(MacNeil Lyons / NPS / CC BY 2.0)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Another big push by Mesa County Commissioners to get local control over wolves. The animals are expected to be re-introduced into western Colorado by December.

The county’s expected to send a letter to U.S. Fish and Wildlife to ask them to designate the wolves as an experimental population, giving more control to local governments.

Right now, a stock grower faces a felony if they shoot and kill a wolf no matter how many livestock or family pets are being attacked.

It’s a different deal in other states like Wyoming, Montana or Idaho.

The push for increased local control is also behind a bill in the state legislature. That measure would delay wolf re-introduction until two conditions are met under federal law: certain wolf management rules finalized and an environmental impact study complete. “And it’s just in case bill, just in case, we don’t get the designation this year. It could be three months, six months, who knows what it is, but at least it allow us to have an easier time managing the wolves when they’re on the ground. We don’t have two separate populations,” said Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis.

Commissioners say they will talk about it at their meeting tomorrow, and we’ll update you here and over the air.

