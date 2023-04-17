Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.

By Annie Andersen
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:03 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After days of meetings with various North American officials, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said while his country needs money to continue its fight against Russian agression, Ukraine is also starting to look toward reconstruction.

On his trip, Shmyhal met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Shmyhal has identified a priority funding gap of $14 billion this year.

Following her meeting with Shmyhal, Yellen promised additional economic and humanitarian air would be provided to Ukraine shortly.

“The results of meetings with the representatives of the U.S. government once again prove the strategic character of the U.S. relations,” Shmyhal said. “During this visit, we saw once again that Ukraine has a reliable partners and true friends that will go with us to the victory as long as it takes.”

Officials within the Biden Administration agree that rebuilding has to be a priority. The United Nations, the World Bank, the European Commission and Ukraine all estimate that rebuilding Ukraine would cost upwards of $400 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
Ambulances and emergency crews work at the scene of the accident.
One dead, several injured in Clifton area car crash
Jewel Gist escaped from the Rifle Correctional Facility Monday
Escaped inmate caught by Rifle Police
Officers say they later found the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle near N. 23rd and...
Speeding vehicle causing crash in Grand Junction neighborhood
Candidate Tina Peters speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leadership position...
Tina Peters sentenced to house arrest, community service, and fines

Latest News

For the entirety of March, volunteers who give blood will receive a $10 Visa prepaid card...
American Red Cross CO chapter talks natural disasters and volunteer month
American Red Cross
American Red Cross talks volunteer month
FILE - Water from the Colorado River diverted through the Central Arizona Project fills an...
What’s in a river?
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends against the Utah Jazz during the second half of...
Jokic, Embiid, Antetokounmpo finalists for NBA MVP award
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) is congratulated for his goal against the...
MacKinnon scores 3, Avs beat Predators 4-3 to win Central