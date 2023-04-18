Driver injured after SUV crashes into second floor of home

An SUV crashed into the second story of a home in California and injured one person.
An SUV crashed into the second story of a home in California and injured one person.(CAL FIRE NEU)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in California say a person was injured after a vehicle smashed into a home over the weekend.

According to Cal Fire, an SUV crashed into a home on Sunday in Northern California near Colfax, about 45 miles outside of Sacramento.

Fire officials reported that the driver of the vehicle had to be extricated and transported to the hospital.

Authorities said rescue crews included firefighters, a technical rescue team, the California Highway Patrol and first responders from American Medical Response.

According to rescuers, they stabilized the carport the vehicle was resting on by using a rope system for safety.

Pacific Gas & Electric shut off power to the area during the rescue.

Authorities are investigating how the vehicle landed on the second story of the house but reported no injuries to those inside the home or any first responders.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
Ambulances and emergency crews work at the scene of the accident.
One dead, several injured in Clifton area car crash
KKCO VERLE RELEASE
Man convicted in Clifton murder freed from prison
Officers say they later found the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle near N. 23rd and...
Speeding vehicle causing crash in Grand Junction neighborhood
Jewel Gist escaped from the Rifle Correctional Facility Monday
Escaped inmate caught by Rifle Police

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they arrive at...
Bidens paid 23.8% taxes on $579,514 earnings, returns show
Zoo officials say a female bat-eared fox named Frankie has delivered two strong and healthy...
Zoo welcomes 2 baby bat-eared foxes
Supreme Court hears case of Christian mail worker who refuses to work on Sundays
Supreme Court hears case of Christian mail worker who refuses to work on Sundays
Supreme Court hears case of Christian mail worker who refuses to work on Sundays
Kevin Monahan, 65, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.
Neighbor: Man in wrong-turn shooting disliked trespassers