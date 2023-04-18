Funding bill for Colorado Mesa and Western universities advances, Gov. Polis expected to sign

Colorado State Capitol in Denver
Colorado State Capitol in Denver(Gray TV)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - A new bill has advanced in the Colorado legislature that would appropriate roughly $6 million to Colorado Mesa University to implement a geothermal exchange system.

In addition, $4 million will be sent to Western Colorado University to create more teaching and laboratory space for its petroleum geology program and to expand the Natural and Environmental Sciences Department.

Representative and sponsor Marc Catlin of Montrose County said, “On the Western Slope, opportunities for expanding education should be taken seriously. Mesa’s geothermal program is expected to lower the cost of tuition, while expansion of the Natural and Environmental Sciences Department will bring more educational opportunities to Western. Our number one export on the Western Slope is our kids. This money will increase opportunities for our kids to stay and thrive at home.”

Other sponsors in the Colorado House of Representatives include Democrat Shannon Bird, Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer, and Democrat Kyle Mullica.

The bill is bipartisan and, with overwhelming approval reported by state legislators, is set to be signed by Governor Jared Polis.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
Ambulances and emergency crews work at the scene of the accident.
One dead, several injured in Clifton area car crash
KKCO VERLE RELEASE
Man convicted in Clifton murder freed from prison
Officers say they later found the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle near N. 23rd and...
Speeding vehicle causing crash in Grand Junction neighborhood
Jewel Gist escaped from the Rifle Correctional Facility Monday
Escaped inmate caught by Rifle Police

Latest News

Hazmat officials say the batteries in vape pens and e-cigarettes are hazardous to the...
Changes at the Mesa County landfill
Barry Morphew’s attorney files investigation request against Chaffee County DA
Lawyers for missing woman’s husband want DA to be punished
The Colorado capitol.
Bill to keep kids from being prosecuted for some crimes advances in state house
Looking to the future: Mesa County’s new master plan is almost done
Looking to the future: Mesa County’s new master plan is almost done