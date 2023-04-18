Funding bill for Colorado Mesa and Western universities advances, Gov. Polis expected to sign

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - A new bill has advanced in the Colorado legislature that would appropriate roughly $6 million to Colorado Mesa University to implement a geothermal exchange system.

In addition, $4 million will be sent to Western Colorado University to create more teaching and laboratory space for its petroleum geology program and to expand the Natural and Environmental Sciences Department.

Representative and sponsor Marc Catlin of Montrose County said, “On the Western Slope, opportunities for expanding education should be taken seriously. Mesa’s geothermal program is expected to lower the cost of tuition, while expansion of the Natural and Environmental Sciences Department will bring more educational opportunities to Western. Our number one export on the Western Slope is our kids. This money will increase opportunities for our kids to stay and thrive at home.”

Other sponsors in the Colorado House of Representatives include Democrat Shannon Bird, Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer, and Democrat Kyle Mullica.

The bill is bipartisan and, with overwhelming approval reported by state legislators, is set to be signed by Governor Jared Polis.

