Grand Valley Funeral Homes owner speaks out

A Grand Valley funeral home is in hot water after a recent license suspension.
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The owner of Grand Valley Funeral Homes is responding to their recent license suspension.

According to the owner, Anthony T.J. Garcia, the Department of Regulatory Agencies received a complaint from a disgruntled employee who was fired in August of last year.

According to the owner, DORA inspected the crematory in Montrose and requested a cooler be placed at that location.

Garcia said the cooler logs they have at the funeral home provide records of remains being placed in refrigeration as soon as they arrived at the funeral home.

Garcia said he is still waiting to hear back from the attorney general’s office about final steps for inspections to have their licenses moved back to full status.

