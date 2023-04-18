Mesa County issues no burn advisory

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health has issued a no burn advisory until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Officials stated that the order was issued due to a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service. Weather service experts say that wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible.

Burning of any kind, including agricultural burning, is not recommended by the county. Alternatives suggested by county officials include:

Take yard waste to the Mesa County Organic Materials composting facility at Mesa County Solid Waste, 3071 US Hwy 50. Open Wed-Sat from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Compost leaves and grass clippings yourself

Rent or borrow a wood chipper for tree and shrub trimmings

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.