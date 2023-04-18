Montrose County issues apology for voter list error

(KJCT)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:35 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OLATHE, Colo. (KKCO) - A list of citizens initially presumed to be eligible to vote in the upcoming Olathe Fire District Election on May 2 included a number of Montrose County citizens that are not yet eligible to vote.

The county’s clerk & recorder said that the list of ineligible voters were a number of 16 and 17 year-olds who were included by mistake. Elaborating on the error, county officials said, “When a person obtains a driver’s license, they are automatically registered to vote in Colorado. These individuals cannot vote until they turn 18-years-old.”

Out of all of the ballots mailed out by the county, officials say that around 90 ballots were sent to minors by mistake. If you receive one of these ineligible ballots, the county asks that you destroy it.

The ballots sent to minors will not be counted, says the county.

The Clerk & Recorders Office said that it provided a corrected list of voters as soon as the error was noticed, and says that it has added an extra step to make sure the mistake does not happen again.

