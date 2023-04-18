Plans to design new Rec Center underway

City leaders take public comment on recreation center
City leaders take public comment on recreation center(KKCO)
By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Plans for Grand Junction’s new Recreation Center are moving forward after voter input.

With the outcome of the municipal election at an end, plans to build Grand Junction’s Rec Center are moving forward after City Council adopted the plan for it last year.

City Council is now requesting proposals for the design of the center along with a separate proposal over who will be the construction manager and general contractor.

The proposed design is expected to be accepted by the city in 2-3 months. It will take an estimated 18 months after designing is completed for construction to take place.

Part of the Rec Center funding is coming from the 0.14% sales tax increase which will start July 1, 2023. The city is also pursuing grant options to help with the funding.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
Ambulances and emergency crews work at the scene of the accident.
One dead, several injured in Clifton area car crash
Jewel Gist escaped from the Rifle Correctional Facility Monday
Escaped inmate caught by Rifle Police
Officers say they later found the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle near N. 23rd and...
Speeding vehicle causing crash in Grand Junction neighborhood
Candidate Tina Peters speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leadership position...
Tina Peters sentenced to house arrest, community service, and fines

Latest News

County Commissioners are set to consider a remodel of the current Clifton Community Hall.
County Commissioners set to vote on Clifton Community Hall remodel
File - police lights
Convicted murderer walks free from Grand Junction prison
The Colorado State Capitol building
Man who threatened Colorado election official gets probation
FILE - Gov. Jared Polis, center, signs three bills that enshrine protections for abortion and...
Federal judge halts Colorado ban on ‘abortion pill reversal’