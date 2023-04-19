Another windy day expected along with mountain snow

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:45 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Alerts:

A freeze warning will go into effect at midnight and expire Thursday at 10 am. Therefore, protecting plants, crops, or sensitive vegetation from below-freezing temperatures would be best.

Throughout our Wednesday:

Cloud cover will continue to hang around the Western Slope as most locations sit under overcast skies throughout the day. Winds will continue to stay breezy but will subside, leading to wind gusts reaching up to thirty-five miles per hour (mph) instead of the 50-60 mph that occurred on Tuesday. Temperatures have fallen since yesterday, sitting in the lower fifties for Grand Junction and Montrose today.

The High Country will receive another helping of snowfall throughout the day. While it will not bring any winter storm activity, traveling can still be messy over mountain passes, and roads can be slick in spots, so driving slowly and carefully is advised. Snowfall total accumulations for most locations will range from one to two inches. However, some areas can have localized high amounts reaching around two to four and up to six inches for elevations above ten-thousand feet.

The remainder of the week:

Temperatures will barely improve for Grand Junction and Montrose throughout the workweek as temperatures stay in the lower fifties. Montrose will fall to the upper forties Thursday before returning to the fifties on Friday. Our Thursday will become another repeat of our Wednesday, with winds staying breezy and temperatures staying in the lower fifties. The high country will see some spotty snow showers around the afternoon and taper off towards the evening.

By the weekend, temperatures will improve on Saturday, whereas the sixties will arrive on Sunday.

