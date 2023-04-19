Barbara Bynum is Montrose’s new mayor

Bynum Selected as Montrose Mayor for 2023-2024 Term
Bynum Selected as Montrose Mayor for 2023-2024 Term(City of Montrose)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Barbara Bynum was voted into the role of Montrose’s new mayor on Tuesday.

Montrose City Council members chose Bynum to succeed Dave Frank for the 2023-2024 mayoral term. The council selected Councilor David Reed to become the new mayor pro tem.

Bynum was elected to the council to fill a vacancy in the at-large seat on August 1, 2017, and then elected to the two-year at-large seat in 2018, 2020, and 2022.

According to the Montrose City Chapter, the City Council appoints a mayor pro tem each April. The term of the mayor is 12 months.

Although the public elects city councilors four district seats and an at-large seat, the council selects the mayor and mayor pro tem as defined by the City Charter as a home rule municipality under the Colorado Constitution.

