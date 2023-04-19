Freeze Warning issued for Thu morning & Fri morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight Wednesday night until 10 AM Thursday from the Grand Valley to Delta and Montrose. The Freeze Warning includes Grand Junction, Fruita, Mack, Palisade, Clifton, Orchard Mesa, the Redlands, Delta, Orchard City, Chipeta, Hotchkiss, Crawford, Paonia, Olathe, Montrose, Vernal, and Cedar Creek.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight Thursday night until 10 AM Friday from the Grand Valley to Delta and Montrose. The Freeze Warning includes Grand Junction, Fruita, Mack, Palisade, Clifton, Orchard Mesa, the Redlands, Delta, Orchard City, Chipeta, Hotchkiss, Crawford, Paonia, Olathe, Montrose, Vernal, and Cedar Creek.

Damaging Freeze Likely

A late-season freeze will likely bring temperatures down into the mid-to-upper 20s - cold enough to damage budding crops and any sensitive vegetation outdoors. Steps should be taken to prevent crops and other vegetation from freezing and suffering damage.

The Weather Setup

A cold front tracked over Western Colorado on Wednesday. Low pressure is spinning over eastern Montana and the western Dakotas. The counter-clockwise wind flow around the low pressure is picking up some cold air over the Canadian Prairie and transporting it south. The leading edge of that cold air on the move is the cold front that moved through Colorado on Wednesday. The low pressure will move very little - if at all - on Thursday, so it will keep a steady stream of cold air flowing toward Colorado. Even when the low pressure starts tracking eastward on Friday, the cold air flow from Canada is still very much present. We won’t shut down that cold air flow until at least Saturday afternoon. After that, slow warming will begin.

Our Next 24 Hours

A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight tonight until 10 AM Thursday. This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy cloudy and chilly with a small chance for light rain or snow. Sunset is at 7:55 PM. We’ll cool from upper 40s at 6 PM to lower 40s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy and cold with a small chance for rain or snow. Low temperatures by morning will be near 27 degrees around Grand Junction, 24 degrees around Montrose, 26 degrees around Delta, and 21 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy with a small chance for light rain or snow. Wind gusts can be up to 30-40 mph. High temperatures will be near 48 degrees around Grand Junction, 46 degrees around Montrose, 49 degrees around Delta, and 53 degrees around Cortez.

