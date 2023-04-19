Intense property increase sweeps Western Slope

(KKCO)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:40 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Homeowners always like to know their property value went up, and it sure did. You’ll get your notice before May 1.

It will show you the change in market values between June 30, 2020, through June 2023. The median in western Colorado for residential properties is 45 percent, and for commercial properties, 25 percent. That will impact your property tax.

Some think the legislature might make it better. “The governor has said he wants to address this,” said Mesa County Assessor Brad Hughes. “But to date, nothing substantial has really come out of this session, and so you know, there could be something between now and the end of the session, which I believe is about three weeks away.

Assessments are based on sales transactions in 2021 and the first half of 2022. That total impacts your taxes because it bumps up mill levies from local schools, cities and counties.

The new valuations are payable in 2024 and 2025.

