Montrose County Sheriff’s Office reports increase in mail theft

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is aware of an increase in mail theft, especially from larger banks of mailboxes.

MCSO received several reports of mail theft, and investigators believe more homes may be affected in the Dave Wood area.

“Mail theft is especially concerning as it can not only impact your bills or important mail, but thieves can also steal your identity and even more money with your personal information,” said Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Commander Ted Valerio. “We are asking for the public’s assistance in working to prevent mail theft by reporting any suspicious activity around mailboxes and any identity issues that come from stolen mail.”

Here are some tips from MCSO to help protect your mail from thieves:

• Use the letter slots inside your Post Office for your mail, hand it to a letter carrier, or deliver it to one of the local U.S. Post Offices.

• Sign-up for delivery alerts offered by many major carriers. For instance, the U.S. Postal Service offers Informed Delivery services that provide a photo of the package (as available; see more info here).

• Pick up your mail promptly after delivery. Don’t leave it in your mailbox overnight. If you’re expecting checks, credit cards, or other negotiable items, ask a trusted friend or neighbor to pick up your mail.

• If you don’t receive a check or other valuable mail you’re expecting, contact the issuing agency immediately.

• If you change your address, immediately notify the Post Office and anyone with whom you do business via the mail.

• Keep your mailbox in good repair and make sure it’s properly installed.

• Consider getting a locking mailbox. Ask your local postmaster for the most up-to-date regulations on mailboxes.

• Don’t send cash in the mail.

• Tell your Post Office when you’ll be out of town, so they can hold your mail until you return.

• Report all suspected mail theft to a Postal Inspector. Consult with your local Postmaster for the most up-to-date regulations on mailboxes, including the availability of locked centralized or curbside mailboxes.

• If your mail is stolen, monitor your identity and personal information to make sure new credit cards or accounts are not opened in your name.

