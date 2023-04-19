Open investigations against Grand Junction R.V. dealer more than double

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Since KKCO 11 News first broke the news of Bob Scott R.V’ Inc. closed it’s gates, the open investigations into complaints against the dealer more than doubled.

April 11, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it was investigating between 13 and 15 complaints against the company. Since that time, and the news of the closure broke, the sheriff’s office said now, 38 complaints are being investigated.

As KKCO 11 News first reported, Bob Scott R.V’s Inc. surrendered its business license in February 2023, effectively shutting the company down. Now the gates are locked, nobody is on site, and there are still dozens of r.v.’s and trailers on the lot. As per what was reported previously, there are some customers claiming they never got their trailer, or their money. In some cases, their property is still on site. KKCO 11 News went to the sheriff’s office to find out what can be done for those customers, who are seeking their property.

“They need to call in and make a report, that way we can decide whether the action was civil or criminal,” said Wendy Likes, public information officer for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. “And then we can point them in the right direction to be able to get their property back.”

Likes further recommended that anyone who may be a victim of Bob Scott R.V.’s should make sure to hire a lawyer, since most of the time, the cases deal with property.

“It’s an unfortunate situation that you know, there’s no phone calls being answered,” said Likes. “And the way it’s been handled. But the best thing they can do is get it to us so we can figure out which direction to point them in.”

Likes said people can contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office via the non-emergency dispatch number at 970-242-6707.

KKCO 11 News tried multiple times to get in contact with Bob Scott R.V.’s and some of its employees, but with no success.

