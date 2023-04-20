Another damaging freeze is likely Friday morning, then slow warming begins

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Another night of subfreezing temperatures is likely, and it could mean damage to crops and sensitive vegetation that isn’t protected.

Freeze Warning

A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight tonight until 10 AM Friday for all of the Grand Valley and extending along Highway 50 through Delta and Montrose and surrounding areas. This includes Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, Clifton, Fruitvale, Orchard Mesa, the Red Lands, Mack, Delta, Paonia, Hotchkiss, Orchard City, Crawford, Montrose, Olathe, Fairview, and Vernal.

The Weather Setup

The weather setup hasn’t changed much. Slow-moving low pressure is centered over the Dakotas. The counter-clockwise wind flow around the low pressure is funneling colder air from Canada to Western Colorado. Occasional, some Pacific moisture gets embedded within the wind flow. That moisture blows overhead in the form of clouds, and we can get some occasional light rain or snow from those clouds, too.

Warmer Changes

The low pressure will begin moving eastward on Friday and even more on Saturday. That will help limit and then shut down that cold air flow. A new disturbance will approach from the west and offer a more noticeable boost in our temperatures on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. It will offer some rain, too.

Our Next 24 Hours

A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight tonight until 10 AM Friday. This evening will be mainly cloudy. Brief light rain or snow is possible but most areas won’t get anything. Sunset is at 7:56 PM. We’ll cool from middle 40s around 6 PM to upper 30s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 28 degrees around Grand Junction, 25 degrees around Montrose, 26 degrees around Delta, and 23 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mainly cloudy with perhaps a peek of the sun early. High temperatures will be near 55 degrees around Grand Junction, 52 degrees around Montrose, 56 degrees around Delta, and 58 degrees acround Cortez.

