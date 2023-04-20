Athlete of the Week: Ryker Harsha

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Palisade Baseball Team made history taking down the Fruita Monument Wildcats for the first time in a really long time.

The Bulldogs 6-3 win was the first victory over Fruita we could find in our records dating back to 2000.

A huge contributor, both on the mound and at the plate was Senior Pitcher and Outfielder Ryker Harsha. Harsha got the Bulldog offense rolling, putting up the first run of the game on an double.

“I was sitting fastball, fastball middle, my pitch,” Harsha said, " I was just like we have runners in scoring position, I got to get something started.”

Harsha also had a big day on the mound, going the distance, pitching a complete game, while giving up three runs, and had steady command of the strike zone, striking out six while only walking one batter.

“Just pitching to contact, get my fielders involved, that was probably the best thing,” Harsha said.

At the end of the game against Fruita, the Bulldogs added another win to their recent hot streak, however this one probably meant just a little bit more to Harsha and the Bulldogs.

“Honesty it was probably the coolest thing we have ever experienced. Coming from a smaller school, beating the biggest school in the valley, it was pretty cool,” Varsha said, “They thought they could just demolish us because they’ve been hurting on teams this year, but we came out and and played our game.”

