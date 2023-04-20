Charges dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting, reports say

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015. Filming on the Western movie "Rust" is scheduled to resume at a movie ranch in Montana in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Baldwin during a rehearsal on the original production in New Mexico. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:43 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin related to the fatal on-set shooting of a cinematographer have been dropped, according to multiple reports.

Baldwin had been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after Halyna Hutchins was killed Oct. 21, 2021, on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust.”

NBC News and AFP News Agency reported Thursday that Baldwin’s lawyers made the announcement that charges had been dismissed.

Baldwin, who was starring and producing, was practicing a scene involving a gun when it went off. Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza also was injured.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
Ambulances and emergency crews work at the scene of the accident.
One dead, several injured in Clifton area car crash
KKCO VERLE RELEASE
Man convicted in Clifton murder freed from prison
Officers say they later found the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle near N. 23rd and...
Speeding vehicle causing crash in Grand Junction neighborhood
A car sits damaged near the scene of an accident involving at least one school bus.
Crash involving District 51 school bus, at least two other vehicles

Latest News

Eunice Brown chose to take home the lump sum amount of $600,000, before taxes.
Woman almost faints after seeing $1 million prize
This combination photo shows the destroyed doors at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and Richard...
Sheriff: Man arrested after throwing rock through front doors of jail
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on...
Biden touts US climate efforts as oil overshadows summit
FILE - Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts joins other members of the Supreme Court...
Roberts asked to testify on court ethics amid Thomas reports