Clouds to increase later in the day as mountain snow continues

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:08 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Alerts:

A freeze warning will go into effect at midnight and expire Friday at 10 am. Therefore, protecting plants, crops, or sensitive vegetation from below-freezing temperatures would be best.

Throughout our Thursday:

We will have another repeat of Wednesday, where overcast skies, mountain snow, and breezy conditions will continue. We will see a mix of sun and clouds for the morning hours before clouds start moving around the afternoon and stick around for most of the day before clearing overnight. Our highs will be around the upper to mid-forties for Grand Junction and Montrose.

Winds will stay a little breezy this morning and gradually pick up speed leading into the evening hours. Winds, again, can have gusts reaching up to thirty to thirty-five miles per hour (mph).

Upcoming Weekend:

Friday will continue most of the same conditions as overcast skies and mountain snow will continue. However, what will change is that temperatures will warm into the mid to lower fifties for Grand Junction and Montrose. Also, in the overnight hours, instead of clouds clearing, overcast skies will continue, resulting in temperatures staying a little warmer leading into Saturday. Mountain snow will continue for our Friday and start to wrap for our Saturday. Snowfall totals will sit around four to six inches for the high country with localized higher amounts. Max snowfall in the mountains can reach up to one foot.

By the weekend, temperatures will continue warming into the mid-fifties until we arrive on Sunday, where the lower to mid-sixties come into play. We will continue to have overcast skies for our Saturday, but our Sunday will bring out the sun as we sit under partly cloudy skies.

