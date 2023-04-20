First freeze warning of the growing season; growers brace for cold temperatures

Wednesday marked the first freeze warning this growing season.(Timo Newton-Syms / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Wednesday marked the first freeze warning this growing season.

A freeze warning is only in effect when growing season is in full swing and when the temperature is expected to dip below 28 F, the last freeze warning was issued in October of last year.

Freeze warnings creates problem for local growers like wine maker, Rainer Thoma.

“When we hit, let’s say in four weeks to the 20-degree mark, I think most machines will not be able to save our crop again.” Thoma said.

Low temperatures impact everything from grapevines to peach trees. If growers don’t have a plan in place, they risk losing their entire crop.

Thoma said, “You can lose up to 50% of your crop.”

There are measures growers can take, however; to prevent losing their entire crop. Thoma said his neighbor used a micro sprinkler system to produce heat for his peach trees.

“When you run these overnight when it’s cold, they basically produce heat by freezing water.” Thoma said.

Thoma also said growers will often use wind machines to heat up crops. Wind machines pull warmer air down into orchards, vineyards, or fields and raise the temperature to save the crops.

The freeze warnings will subside as the weather gets warmer and crops are able to withstand overnight temperatures.

