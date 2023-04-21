Bill to bring therapists into schools passes with unanimous support

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Politics and division are old friends, but Colorado Democrats and Republicans have found a middle ground in mental health resources for schools.

A Democrat-sponsored bill aimed at bringing in more school therapists passed the Colorado House and Senate this week with unanimous approval.

Senate Bill 4 would allow school district to hire therapists who are not licensed by the state Department of Education, as is currently required. However, District 17 Senator Sonja Jaquez Lewis says that this won’t impact how qualified the therapists are. “This bill allows folks that are already credentialed, many of them already working in schools systems to be able to be official,” said Jaquez Lewis

The senator said that the goal of the bill is to make care more accessible for students. “We have kids that are in crisis that cannot find a provider, or maybe don’t have the ability to get to a therapist,” said Jaquez Lewis.

Under the bill, school therapists would still need to have a state license and pass a background check.

The bill is now headed to the Governor’s desk.

