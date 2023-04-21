Couple arrested after child tests positive for meth; state agency investigating

A couple in Arkansas, 36-year-old Kayla Pearcy and 34-year-old Clinton Fulks, is facing a child...
A couple in Arkansas, 36-year-old Kayla Pearcy and 34-year-old Clinton Fulks, is facing a child endangerment charge.(Independence Co. Sheriff's Office)
By KAIT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Police in Arkansas have arrested a couple after investigators say a child tested positive for methamphetamine.

KAIT reports that a judge found probable cause to charge 36-year-old Kayla Pearcy and 34-year-old Clinton Fulks with the introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person and second-degree child endangerment.

According to court documents, the charges stem from an Arkansas Department of Human Services investigation into allegations of domestic violence.

The department reported it took three children connected to the couple to a hospital for drug testing and one of the kids tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines.

Authorities said Fulks and Pearcy were taken into custody and are currently being held at the Independence County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
Ambulances and emergency crews work at the scene of the accident.
One dead, several injured in Clifton area car crash
KKCO VERLE RELEASE
Man convicted in Clifton murder freed from prison
Bob Scott R.V.
Open investigations against Grand Junction R.V. dealer more than double
Officers say they later found the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle near N. 23rd and...
Speeding vehicle causing crash in Grand Junction neighborhood

Latest News

This image provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Kim Potter. The former...
Former Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to be freed
FILE - Students at a nearby school pay respects at a memorial for the people who were killed,...
Frequent shootings put US mass killings on a record pace
FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Confusion as Musk’s Twitter yanks blue checks from agencies
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in...
Area near Mall of America closed due to possibly armed man