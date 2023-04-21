Denver Zoo rescues animals from closed zoo

The Denver Zoo rescued animals from a zoo that closed in Puerto Rico.
The Denver Zoo rescued animals from a zoo that closed in Puerto Rico.(Ron Bebus | Denver Zoo)
By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Denver Zoo rescued animals from a zoo that closed in Puerto Rico.

The Juan A. River Zoo in San Juan, Puerto Rico, recently closed its doors and the Denver Zoo along with the Wildlife Animal Sanctuary will become home to a few new inhabitants.

The Denver Zoo will be rescuing a new red kangaroo, crested porcupine, and marabou stork.

The zoo’s animal care teams are coordinating shipment and once the animals arrive at the zoo, they will be placed in a mandatory quarantine.

The Denver Zoo will announce where guests can see the newest additions at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
Ambulances and emergency crews work at the scene of the accident.
One dead, several injured in Clifton area car crash
KKCO VERLE RELEASE
Man convicted in Clifton murder freed from prison
Officers say they later found the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle near N. 23rd and...
Speeding vehicle causing crash in Grand Junction neighborhood
A car sits damaged near the scene of an accident involving at least one school bus.
Crash involving District 51 school bus, at least two other vehicles

Latest News

Your smartphone can now alert you to a COVID-19 exposure
COVID-19 Exposure Notifications service to end
Life Jackets
River safety kiosks
A new study supported the retention of an eagle buffer zone.
Study supports eagle buffer zone
The Polis administration invested $45 million to restore roads after a long, harsh winter.
Polis Administration invests $45 million to restore roads