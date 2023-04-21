Loma Elementary opens brand-new playground

LOMA, Colo. (KKCO) - Kids at Loma Elementary were in for a treat Thursday when their brand-new playground was opened for the first time.

However, the playground isn’t just for kids, and it includes much more than just play equipment. Staff said the goal of the renovation was to include all age groups so community members, no matter their age, can enjoy the new outdoor space.

The new playground has monkey bars and swings, new soccer fields, a walking path, and much more.

Principal Nicole Wimsatt said it took effort from the school district, staff, and community members to advocate for the grant that paid for the new playground’s construction. Their efforts paid off, and the school was awarded a Great Outdoors Colorado grant.

“We had a number of Loma families, Loma businesses, Grand Junction businesses who donated their time and their services to help make this project happen. And, actually, you can’t receive a [Great Outdoors Colorado] grant without having strong volunteers and donations,” said Wimsatt. “It took a lot of years to save up,” she continued.

