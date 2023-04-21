Polis Administration invests $45 million to restore roads

The Polis administration invested $45 million to restore roads after a long, harsh winter.
The Polis administration invested $45 million to restore roads after a long, harsh winter.(Pixabay)
By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Polis administration invested $45 million to restore roads after a long, harsh winter.

The Colorado Department of Transportation received funds for snow and ice removal for the remainder of the winter season.

$19.6 million will fund snow and ice control beyond the $84 million budget in place and even after the exhaustion of $12 million in a reserved fund.

Locations for repairs are being assessed by C-DOT maintenance and engineering teams. C-DOT will use in-house maintenance operations and emergency contracting to make repairs.

Currently C-DOT tracked unusual damage along parts of US-40 and I-70 near Vail Pass.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
Ambulances and emergency crews work at the scene of the accident.
One dead, several injured in Clifton area car crash
KKCO VERLE RELEASE
Man convicted in Clifton murder freed from prison
Officers say they later found the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle near N. 23rd and...
Speeding vehicle causing crash in Grand Junction neighborhood
A car sits damaged near the scene of an accident involving at least one school bus.
Crash involving District 51 school bus, at least two other vehicles

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Westminster Police Department shows Jeremy Webster on...
Psychologist says man charged in road rage killing was sane
The Colorado State Capitol building
Semi-auto firearm ban fails in Democrat-controlled Colorado
Highline lake re-fills after treating zebra mussles
Highline lake re-fills after treating zebra mussles
New bill could restore COVID-era SNAP benefits for hungry families
New bill could restore COVID-era SNAP benefits for hungry families