Polis Administration invests $45 million to restore roads

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Polis administration invested $45 million to restore roads after a long, harsh winter.

The Colorado Department of Transportation received funds for snow and ice removal for the remainder of the winter season.

$19.6 million will fund snow and ice control beyond the $84 million budget in place and even after the exhaustion of $12 million in a reserved fund.

Locations for repairs are being assessed by C-DOT maintenance and engineering teams. C-DOT will use in-house maintenance operations and emergency contracting to make repairs.

Currently C-DOT tracked unusual damage along parts of US-40 and I-70 near Vail Pass.

