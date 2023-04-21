River safety kiosks

Life Jackets
Life Jackets(Miguel A. Amutio)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Spring run off is just beginning, so people on Colorado’s rivers need to be cautious. That’s why Grand Junction fire is working to keep people afloat.

Four agencies are collaborating to encourage extra safety precautions to those who plan on going in or on the river this summer. Currents are expected to run fast and dangerous this year thanks to above average snow totals.

Grand Junction Fire Department, Mesa County Sheriffs, Lower Valley fire, and Save a Life Jacket program have decided to offer free lifejackets that can be returned after use.

The CDC reports drowning as the most common unintentional death and most fall victim because they lack the proper swimming capabilities to survive if tipped in a river. GJFD wants you to know there are kiosks lining areas of the river with lifejackets inside. You are encouraged to use one when on or in the river.

Boats and paddle boards should be approved for whitewater, fast currents, and sharp objects. He advises against tubes and blow up pool toys as they could easily be popped.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
Ambulances and emergency crews work at the scene of the accident.
One dead, several injured in Clifton area car crash
KKCO VERLE RELEASE
Man convicted in Clifton murder freed from prison
Officers say they later found the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle near N. 23rd and...
Speeding vehicle causing crash in Grand Junction neighborhood
A car sits damaged near the scene of an accident involving at least one school bus.
Crash involving District 51 school bus, at least two other vehicles

Latest News

Your smartphone can now alert you to a COVID-19 exposure
COVID-19 Exposure Notifications service to end
The Denver Zoo rescued animals from a zoo that closed in Puerto Rico.
Denver Zoo rescues animals from closed zoo
A new study supported the retention of an eagle buffer zone.
Study supports eagle buffer zone
The Polis administration invested $45 million to restore roads after a long, harsh winter.
Polis Administration invests $45 million to restore roads