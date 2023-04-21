Study supports eagle buffer zone

By Hannah Hickman
Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new study supported the retention of an eagle buffer zone.

Currently there is an eagle buffer zone located along the Roaring Fork River between Glenwood Springs and Carbondale. The buffer zone acts as a protected natural habitat for eagles and other wildlife to use.

In October 2021, Garfield County Commissioners rejected a request to remove the protective zone around the area.

Other species such as: black bears, bobcats, herons, other bird species, elk and mule deer have been seen in the protective zone.

Garfield County Commissioners are keeping the zone in place as it provides a valuable habitat for eagles and other native wildlife.

