Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release tried to visit him in prison after retiring. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood, Michal Higdon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:54 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A former corrections officer reportedly tried to visit a convicted killer in prison after retiring.

According to Chrysti Shain, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Corrections, the former guard named Asia Love applied to see prisoner Jeroid John Price in May 2012.

Love worked as a prison guard for the department from March 2006 to October 2011. But she did not mention that in the application, according to WCSC.

Instead, Love listed she was Price’s sister and according to officials this was a lie, and her request was denied.

Price was sent to prison back in 2002 for the murder of Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr., a former college football player.

The corrections department released Price last month, serving nearly 20 years of his 35-year sentence, with the South Carolina Supreme Court unsealing documents related to his early release.

According to court documents, Love had previously written that a fellow corrections officer wanted Price to “receive an award” for “saving her life” in 2010. Price reportedly tackled another inmate to the ground after that person escaped from their cell and attempted to attack the guard with a broomstick.

Court documents also stated that Price helped the corrections department by putting officers “on notice” about a dangerous inmate who had escaped in 2017.

Shain said they were informed about that inmate’s escape indirectly from Price.

Questions regarding Price’s early release continue as the state attorney general is asking the South Carolina Supreme Court for a bench warrant to put him back in prison.

Attorney General Alan Wilson claims “proper procedure” did not happen in Price’s release.

The order to release Price was signed by Judge Casey Manning. WCSC reports that Manning is no longer listed on the active South Carolina Supreme Court circuit court roster.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO VERLE RELEASE
Man convicted in Clifton murder freed from prison
Bob Scott R.V.
Open investigations against Grand Junction R.V. dealer more than double
Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
Intense property increase sweeps Western Slope
Intense property increase sweeps Western Slope
A car sits damaged near the scene of an accident involving at least one school bus.
Crash involving District 51 school bus, at least two other vehicles

Latest News

Witnesses captured footage of a fire on a Connecticut bridge after a tanker crash. (Twitter /...
Officials identify truck driver killed in fiery Connecticut bridge crash
An Amber Alert has been issued for two boys, 9-year-old Aldo Torrez (left) and 13-year-old...
Amber Alert issued for 2 New Mexico children
CPS has returned a newborn to its parents after being removed over a dispute about treatment.
CPS returns baby to parents after nearly a month-long dispute over jaundice treatment
CPS has returned a newborn to its parents after being removed over a dispute about treatment.
Family gets baby back from CPS after 22 days