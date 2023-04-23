$106,000 contract to eradicate Japanese Beetles

Japanese beetle eradication
Japanese beetle eradication(Futureman1199 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Monday, the 24th, Mesa County board of commissioners will consider approving a $106,000 contract to treat Japanese Beetle infested areas.

WD Yards is a local lawn care company that may be approved to treat 260 acres of land located at 24 Road and Horizon Drive between G Road and H Road. Looking through the contract in the scope of services, it says WD Yards will apply Acelepryn to affected areas.

Acelepryn is a reduced risk pesticide that the EPA determined to be low toxicity. It is just about as toxic as dish soap.

WD Yards will be required to use GPS or GSI systems to ensure they are spraying the correct locations. A flag that says ‘Pesticide Applied’ will mark the treatment areas. They are also required to water areas within one hour of laying down the pesticide.

Each homeowner affected will receive a work order ticket after completion with instructions for homeowners of what to do next.

WD Yards is not allowed to spray on yards that did not consent. Consenting homes will be treated no later than May 31st. If consent is at the last minute, those yards may be sprayed after that initial date.

If commissioners approve of the contract, work will not begin until certificates of insurance are approved by risk management.

We will keep you updated.

