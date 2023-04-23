A calm Sunday with sunshine returning

KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast April 22, 2023
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast April 22, 2023
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:52 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The remainder of our Saturday:

Cloud cover will continue to hang over the Western Slope, with the valleys having a slight chance of receiving a light scattered shower towards the nighttime hours. Overcast skies will persist throughout the overnight hours before starting to taper off around 5 am on Sunday. Temperatures will sit in the upper to mid-forties for Grand Junction and Montrose shy of midnight and reach nan low temperatures in the mid to lower thirties.

End of the Week:

For our Sunday, we will see the presence of sunshine again. Clouds will continue to hang around but become scattered, leading to partly cloudy skies across the Western Slope. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to lower sixties for Grand Junction and Montrose.

Sunday overnight, temperatures will again sit around the mid to lower thirties under partly cloudy skies before cloud cover rolls in again for Monday, along with our next disturbance.

Our Next Disturbance:

Monday brings our rain and snowmaker to the state. With valley temperatures staying way above the freezing point, precipitation will occur. However, in the mountains, another round of snowfall will roll in. It will be one of two rain and snowmakers to impact the state.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to lower sixties for our Monday and then fall into the lower sixties and upper fifties for our Tuesday as the disturbance continues to impact the state.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO VERLE RELEASE
Man convicted in Clifton murder freed from prison
Bob Scott R.V.
Open investigations against Grand Junction R.V. dealer more than double
Intense property increase sweeps Western Slope
Intense property increase sweeps Western Slope
Bob Scott RV graphic
RV dealer closes, leaving customers in debt
A car sits damaged near the scene of an accident involving at least one school bus.
Crash involving District 51 school bus, at least two other vehicles

Latest News

This weekend will likely stay dry, and the warmth will increase. The increasing warmth,...
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather forecast for Friday 4.21.23
This weekend will likely stay dry, and the warmth will increase. The increasing warmth,...
Warming this weekend leads to rain next week
Friday April 21, 2023 Recreation Forecast
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast April 21, 2023
Clouds hang around as next snowmaker impacts the High Country