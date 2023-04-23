A calm Sunday with sunshine returning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The remainder of our Saturday:

Cloud cover will continue to hang over the Western Slope, with the valleys having a slight chance of receiving a light scattered shower towards the nighttime hours. Overcast skies will persist throughout the overnight hours before starting to taper off around 5 am on Sunday. Temperatures will sit in the upper to mid-forties for Grand Junction and Montrose shy of midnight and reach nan low temperatures in the mid to lower thirties.

End of the Week:

For our Sunday, we will see the presence of sunshine again. Clouds will continue to hang around but become scattered, leading to partly cloudy skies across the Western Slope. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to lower sixties for Grand Junction and Montrose.

Sunday overnight, temperatures will again sit around the mid to lower thirties under partly cloudy skies before cloud cover rolls in again for Monday, along with our next disturbance.

Our Next Disturbance:

Monday brings our rain and snowmaker to the state. With valley temperatures staying way above the freezing point, precipitation will occur. However, in the mountains, another round of snowfall will roll in. It will be one of two rain and snowmakers to impact the state.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to lower sixties for our Monday and then fall into the lower sixties and upper fifties for our Tuesday as the disturbance continues to impact the state.

