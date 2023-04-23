Next weather maker to move into the state tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Our next 24 hours:

For our evening, we will continue to sit under partly cloudy skies, but during the overnight hours, clouds will start rolling in, giving us the transition back to overcast skies. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower forties to upper thirties for Grand Junction and Montrose.

We start the workweek with overcast skies during the morning and afternoon hours. However, Monday will bring our next disturbance into the state for the next few days.

Our Next Disturbance:

Low pressure from the Pacific Northwest will start to work toward the state, and this is what will bring along rain and snow. The valleys will likely receive rainfall on Monday because daytime highs remain way above freezing. However, in the High Country, temperatures will stay at or below the freezing point ushering in another round of snow. So, while Monday looks to be on the low end of the next disturbance’s scale, everything will ramp up on Tuesday.

The mountains will continue to receive more snowfall, and snowfall rates will likely increase. It will lead to high snowfall totals and a possible winter storm. The valleys on Tuesday will continue to receive rainfall with the possibility of a few thunderstorms.

Temperatures in Grand Junction and Montrose will stay around the lower sixties to upper fifties for Monday, with the cooldown occurring into Tuesday and temperatures remaining in the upper to mid-fifties.

The Remainder of the Week:

By Wednesday, most of the disturbance and winter weather will have left the state, by our mountain could continue having some additional snowfall during the morning and afternoon hours. However, the valleys will remain predominantly dry, with cloud cover over the Western Slope.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the lower sixties for both locations on Wednesday and continue rising from the start of the weekend to the upper to mid-sixties. Partly cloudy to mainly sunny skies will return by the end of the work week and the beginning of the weekend.

