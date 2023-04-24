2023 value reappraisals are almost done

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - You’re going to want to keep an eye on your mailbox over the coming weeks.

The assessor’s office says that it is almost finished with its 2023 value reappraisals, and most taxpayers are likely to see an increase in actual value due to the “historic run-up in the real estate market during this period.” The assessor’s office encouraged residents to study their new Notices of Value carefully, as tax bills will be based on the new actual value next January.

The assessor’s office also said that property owners should double check whether the property could have sold for the actual value listed as of June 30, 2022. If you find an error or feel that the value statement is too high, the office says to file a protest.

The office will start hearing objections and protests after May 1 in line with state law. Protests must be delivered or postmarked by the end of business on June 8 for real property and by June 30 for taxable personal property.

The assessor’s office encourages anyone planning on making a protest to call (970) 244-1720 and make an appointment beginning May 1.

Protests can be filed via several methods:

In person, at the Assessor’s Office inside the old county courthouse annex at 544 Rood Avenue between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

By calling (970) 244-1720

By fax at (970) 244-1970

By visiting the assessor’s website at this link.

The new Notices of Value will only reflect sales, other data, and analyses from 2021 and the first half of 2022.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.