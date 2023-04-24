43-year-old man shot during 4/20 celebration

GATEWAY, Colo. (KKCO) - A man attending a large gathering of marijuana enthusiasts at a campsite near the Gateway Canyons Resort was taken to the hospital after reportedly being shot in the abdomen just before 9 p.m. on April 21.

A 43-year-old man was taken to a hospital in Grand Junction and is recovering from surgery, say authorities. His condition is unknown at this time.

The gunshot victim was attending a large party of nearly 100 people on an annual week-long camping trip celebrating 4/20 west of the resort. Police say that several partygoers said they had heard several gunshots throughout the night, but were not sure where they came from.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and police have not stated if the shooting was intentional or if the reported shooter was an attendee of the party. Investigators said that they plan to release more information as it becomes available.

