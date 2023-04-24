Man allegedly fired gun inside home while drunk

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction man is in jail after allegedly firing a gun through a wall inside a home while intoxicated in the early Saturday morning hours.

The Grand Junction Police Department stated in a release that it received a call reporting a gunshot inside a home on the 400 block of San Juan Street at around 1:40 a.m. on April 22.

Police said that a woman in the home alleged that her boyfriend fired his gun through a wall while drunk, then left before police arrived. After looking through the home, investigators verified that a gun had been fired inside.

Law enforcement found him later in the day and arrested him without incident. Mason Myers, a 33-year-old man, was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges:

Felony menacing

Reckless endangerment

Domestic violence

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Prohibited use of a weapon

No injuries were reported, and police say that they believe this to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.

