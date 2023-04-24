Next winter storm to impact the High Country

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Our next 24 hours:

Throughout the valleys, conditions will stay quiet for most of the day. Spotty rain and snow showers will occur across the Western Slope with no significant snowfall accumulation for the High Country. Some scattered showers will occur late evening and into the nighttime hours for the valleys. Temperatures will remain in the mid to lower sixties for Grand Junction and Montrose but expect temperatures to fall tomorrow with a cold front passing overnight.

Our Next Winter Storm:

By Tuesday, our next winter storm will impact the state. The winter storm will bring along heavy snowfall to the High Country. Timing will start across Mesa and Garfield counties, including up on the Grand Mesa around the afternoon hours.

As low-pressure dips south, snowfall will start to move eastward over areas like Vail, Copper Mountain, and Breckenridge. It will bring heavy snowfall, which will only occur during the evening hours approach. As temperatures fall, snowfall rates are going to increase. Heavy snowfall is likely for these areas along the I-70 Corridor and into the foothills and Front Range.

Snow and rain will track south by Wednesday morning and afternoon, staying south of Pueblo and towards the southeastern portion of the state.

Snowfall totals in the High Country can reach as high as two feet, but many will stay between two to four or four to six inches. Localized higher amounts are likely that can exceed these ranges.

Temperatures will fall into the upper to mid-fifties for Grand Junction and Montrose.

The Remainder of the Week:

By Wednesday, the Western Slope will remain under primarily cloudy skies before transitioning to partly cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday and plenty of sunshine for the weekend. Temperatures will continue to be on the roller coaster ride, rising into the mid to upper sixties and then falling again into the lower sixties to upper fifties for both locations. By the weekend, temperatures will climb back into the lower sixties and seventies.

