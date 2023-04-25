First Colorado bat tests positive for deadly white-nose syndrome

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For the first time in Colorado, a bat has been infected with a deadly disease, white-nose syndrome.

“That is caused by a fungus, which is called pseudogymnoascus destructans,” said Tina Jackson, Colorado Parks and Wildlife species conservation coordinator.

Officials worry about the impacts it will have not only on the 19 native bat species in the state but also on the economy. The discovery wasn’t unexpected after Colorado officials found the fungus last year. “So we’ve been anticipating that would find its way here,” said Jackson.

On March 29 National Park Service outside of La Junta found a female Yuma bat on the ground, unable to fly. Tests confirmed the bat was infected with the disease.

“It’s picked up on the face, the ears, and then also seen a lot on the wings in the arms, and it shows up as a white fuzz,” said Jackson.

But it’s more than just that the disease interrupts bats’ hibernation. It burns through their fat reserves; in essence, they start to starve. Colorado now joins 37 other states struggling with white-nose syndrome.

“So in portions of the country where the fungus disease has been for a number of years, they’ve seen upwards of 90 percent decline in some species,” said Jackson.

You’ll notice the difference if we start to lose our bats. This mammal is a natural pest killer—a significant contributor to the agriculture economy.

There’s no cure, and only hope monitoring can stop it. “We’re kind of hopeful that maybe the Rockies will slow its spread to the Western Slope, but at this point in time that’s that’s just a hope we really don’t have a lot to do to base that on.”

