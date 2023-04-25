Flights diverted from Denver International due to tornado

Denver International Airport
Denver International Airport
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - A landspout tornado touched down near Denver International Airport on Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m., and the twister was clearly visible from the airport.

The tornado lasted only a few minutes before dissipating, and it didn’t get that close to the airport, but danger is still present.

KKCO’s Chief Meteorologist Stephen Bowers said, “The circulation is still present right over DIA. There’s no tornado, but the rotation amid the storms causes sharp shifts in the wind direction around the perimeter of the airport. That wind shear can make landing and taking off very dangerous. It’s still strongly evident on radar at 5:10 this evening.”

We checked flights into and out of Grand Junction and Montrose. Several are diverted or rerouted because of the weather in Denver.

Our First Alert Meteorologist Zack Webster explained his plane ended up being diverted to Colorado Springs due to the tornado.

We’ll keep an eye on what happens next.

