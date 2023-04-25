Grand Rivers Humane Society Pet of the Week

Grand Rivers pet of the week
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:46 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Chip!

Are you looking for a super calm, affectionate companion? Chip is the one! Friendly, affectionate, walks well on leash, likes to be with his people and is the original couch potato! During our interview, he stayed on the floor and listened to every command.

If you cannot commit to adoption, you can foster Chip. For more information you can call 970-257-0070.

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Chow Down Pet Supplies

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO

Sat 4/29/23 from 9:30am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

