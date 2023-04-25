High snowfall expected in the High Country

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Current Weather Maker:

Today, our next low-pressure system will swing through the state. With this, the valleys will receive another round of rainfall, and the mountains will receive significant snow. Unfortunately, snowfall rates for the high country will only increase around the nighttime and overnight hours.

Timing for valley rain will be throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Snowfall in the high country will be throughout the day. Widespread snowfall is likely in the High Country around the afternoon and throughout the day. Evening hours for the valleys will remain primarily dry under overcast skies.

Along with the low-pressure system, a cold front will continue to push through the state, so daytime highs will remain in the mid to lower fifties for Grand Junction and Montrose.

Rain and Snowfall Totals:

Since the valleys will receive mainly rainfall, totals by Wednesday will sit around the two-tenth of an inch in Grand Junction, and Montrose looks around three-tenths of an inch.

The mountains are going to receive snowfall with localized higher amounts likely. Locations in the San Juans have different ranges, anywhere from around four to eight inches. In the Central Mountains, totals can sit anywhere from five to ten inches.

Localized high amounts can reach over a foot, and elevations sitting twelve thousand feet and higher are likely to receive the most, with some 14ers getting two feet.

Our Next 24 hours:

We can expect scattered showers in the valleys during the morning and afternoon. However, it will be on-and-off rain and not continuous. The mountains have already started to receive snowfall since morning, which will continue throughout the day.

Temperatures will sit cooler today, with Grand Junction and Montrose hovering in the mid to lower fifties.

