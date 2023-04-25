Judicial tribunal censures and charges former Mesa County District Judge

Former Mesa County District Judge Lance Timbreza was censured and charged on April 24.
Former Mesa County District Judge Lance Timbreza was censured and charged on April 24.
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New information after a special Colorado Supreme Court tribunal censured a former Mesa County District Court judge.

Lance Timbreza stepped down last fall.

Now a public report concludes he made improper advances to a younger mail attorney while both attended a Colorado Bar Association conference last June.

The panel also ordered him to pay over 20-thousand dollars in attorney fees and court costs.

Tribunal members wrote Timbreza became intoxicated and made sexual advances to the younger attorney. His name has not been released.

But the document says the attorney didn’t welcome the advances but did not physically stop Timbreza or tell him no.

The report concludes Timbreza spent the night in the attorney’s hotel room and claims he fell asleep. The tribunal reports the attorney didn’t detail what happened but there are disputed facts.

Timbreza’s already been censured once for drunk driving in 2019.

You can read the full document below:

Caption

