Mesa Co approves rubbish ordinance

The new rubbish ordinance is focused on private landowners.
The new rubbish ordinance is focused on private landowners.(Pixabay)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:29 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Another step in the push to keep land in Mesa County free of excessive garbage.

This time, the measure is focused on private landowners.

County officials say it’s critical to help balance private property rights and public safety.

They point to a private property clean up earlier this year that cost as much in dump fees as the entire Clifton community clean up.

The ordinance applies to what officials call the worst offenders. County Commissioner Cody Davis described it as “people who basically run landfills in their back yards.”

Supporters say the county and code compliance work repeatedly with the property owners to get them to clean their land as the rubbish and garbage can become a health hazard and degrade neighboring property values.

Now county workers will be able to clean the property and then file a lien against it.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Scott R.V.
Open investigations against Grand Junction R.V. dealer more than double
Intense property increase sweeps Western Slope
Intense property increase sweeps Western Slope
KKCO VERLE RELEASE
Man convicted in Clifton murder freed from prison
Deputies in Wisconsin rescued a trapped bobcat that was caught in a vehicle.
‘I have a bobcat in my car’: Deputies remove wild cat caught in vehicle
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

Former Mesa County District Judge Lance Timbreza was censured and charged on April 24.
Judicial tribunal censures and charges former Mesa County District Judge
Page 1
Special Tribunal Recommendation of the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline and Public Censure
chip
Grand Rivers Humane Society Pet of the Week
President Biden: “Under this order, environmental justice will become the responsibility of...
President Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’