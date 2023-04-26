Another round of valley rain and mountain expected

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:06 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Next Weather Maker:

With one rain and snowmaker wrapping up along the Front Range for our Wednesday, another is ready to move in. The next weather maker will arrive late evening into the nighttime hours on Thursday. It is an overnight weather maker, meaning it will be less likely to impact travel unless you’re traveling for Friday’s morning commute. By Friday afternoon, this upcoming system will have moved into New Mexico leaving again, dry conditions to return as cooler air arrives again. We will again see significant snowfall accumulations in the mountains, while the valleys will likely receive rainfall.

Rain and Snowfall Totals:

Rainfall totals for the valleys will sit anywhere around 0.10 - 0.20 inches. Some locations can sit under or over this amount. For snowfall totals, ranges will be similar to our past snowmaker. They will sit anywhere from 1-2, 2-4, or 4-6 inches. Again, snowfall will impact the High Country and make traveling throughout the overnight hours and into Friday’s morning commute messy.

Our Next 24 hours:

Today, we will sit under partly cloudy skies for most of the Western Slope. Some of the San Juans could see light snowfall around the late afternoon to evening hours but will not drop any significant accumulation.

Temperatures will remain in the lower 60s for Grand Junction and Montrose. We could have some clearing around the evening hours before cloud cover rolls in early Thursday morning.

